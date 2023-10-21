Susquehanna Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $152.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.45.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

