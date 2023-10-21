Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Down 2.2 %

SYNA stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,708,067. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

