Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,376 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

