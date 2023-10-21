Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 235.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 391,165 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $140.58 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

