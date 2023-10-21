TD Securities Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$12.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INE. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.08.

Shares of INE opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.67 and a 12 month high of C$18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.00 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3799368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -720.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

