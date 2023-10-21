TD Securities Trims AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Target Price to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AGF.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.88.
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
