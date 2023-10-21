TD Securities Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Target Price to $6.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

