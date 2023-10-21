TD Securities Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

Boralex Stock Performance

Boralex stock opened at C$25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.24. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.65 and a twelve month high of C$43.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1301894 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.90%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

