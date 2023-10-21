TD Securities Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$27.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.96 and a 52-week high of C$41.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.27.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2942675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

