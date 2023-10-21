TD Securities Trims Sprott (TSE:SII) Target Price to C$49.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sprott Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SII opened at C$39.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$38.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.71.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.3369816 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

About Sprott

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

