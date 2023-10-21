TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.27.
Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $91.26 on Monday. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $84.49 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
