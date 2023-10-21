Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

TECK opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.