Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 739.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 896,370 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $91,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $91.74 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.39.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

