TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WULF. Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.65.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WULF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TeraWulf by 202.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.