Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $47.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.36.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Shares of TX stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.
