Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $47.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TX stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

