The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

