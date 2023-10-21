The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $246.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.00.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $180.04 on Monday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.61. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

