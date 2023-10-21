The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Shares Gap Down to $121.65

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.65, but opened at $117.39. The Hanover Insurance Group shares last traded at $118.62, with a volume of 9,389 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.71.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -124.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.