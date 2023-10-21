The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $286.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $268.00 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.99. The company has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.