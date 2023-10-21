The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

