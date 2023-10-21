The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Middleby has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Middleby by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in Middleby by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

