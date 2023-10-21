Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $580.00 at Raymond James

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $630.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $621.13.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $464.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.88 and its 200 day moving average is $531.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $463.25 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.