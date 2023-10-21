Tiaa Fsb Has $304,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,472,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 79.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $427,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.33 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,978 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,952. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.