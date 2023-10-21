Tiaa Fsb Has $315,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 12,243,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.