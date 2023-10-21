Tiaa Fsb Purchases 232 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLETE

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.