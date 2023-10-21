Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.06.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,023 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 1,963,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 913,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,222,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.