TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.05.

TPG stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). TPG had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,257.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

