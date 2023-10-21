Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $208.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $218.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.23.

Shares of TSCO opened at $195.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $187.55 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

