Traders Buy Large Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 43,287 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average daily volume of 19,512 call options.

Shares of NU stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 408.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. NU has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. New Street Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $358,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NU by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter worth $2,821,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in NU by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 910,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 231,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NU by 57.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

