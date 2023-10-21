Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 50,255 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,094% compared to the average daily volume of 4,209 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.96 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.