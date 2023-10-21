Traders Purchase Large Volume of American Eagle Outfitters Call Options (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 28,799 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 353% compared to the average volume of 6,352 call options.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.6 %

AEO opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

