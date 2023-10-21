Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 1,276,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,829,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

