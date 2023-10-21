Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.47. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $99,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares in the company, valued at $26,970,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

