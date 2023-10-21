Truist Financial Trims Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price to $148.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after buying an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 91.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

