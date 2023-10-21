TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUIFF. Barclays boosted their price objective on TUI from GBX 470 ($5.74) to GBX 690 ($8.43) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TUI from GBX 750 ($9.16) to GBX 660 ($8.06) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. TUI has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

