Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.93.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $367.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

