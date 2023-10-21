Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Tyler Technologies worth $42,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.93.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $367.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

