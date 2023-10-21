Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $43,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

View Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.