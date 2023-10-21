U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USPH. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.33.

NYSE:USPH opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 408,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,224.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.8% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

