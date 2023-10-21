Uni-Select (UNIEF) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report) is one of 96 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Uni-Select to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Uni-Select pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Uni-Select pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 142.6% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Uni-Select and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uni-Select N/A N/A N/A Uni-Select Competitors -8.35% -10.42% 1.98%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uni-Select 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uni-Select Competitors 335 1271 1790 15 2.44

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Uni-Select and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Uni-Select presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 53.42%. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 31.91%. Given Uni-Select’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uni-Select has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Uni-Select shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uni-Select and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uni-Select N/A N/A 16.33 Uni-Select Competitors $3.97 billion $146.61 million 176.67

Uni-Select’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Select. Uni-Select is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Uni-Select competitors beat Uni-Select on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Uni-Select Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uni-Select Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom. It operates distribution centers and corporate stores under the BUMPER TO BUMPER, AUTO PARTS PLUS, and FINISHMASTER names. Uni-Select Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Boucherville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.