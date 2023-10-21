United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.06. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.44.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

