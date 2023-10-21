Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

