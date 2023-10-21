Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,673 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.6 %

HWM opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

