Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $880,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in News by 10.3% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,718 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

