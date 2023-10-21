Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PPL by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 252,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

