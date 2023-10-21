Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

