Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $34.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

