Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $23.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Vertex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VERX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $294,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,103,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $24,629,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $294,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,329,287 shares of company stock worth $29,955,207 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Trading Down 3.5 %

VERX stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.09, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.