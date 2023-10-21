Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,230 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Toll Brothers worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

