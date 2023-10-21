Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.57 Million Stock Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Braze worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,939.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,939.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,844.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,188. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRZE. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

